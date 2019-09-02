Reviewing G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX)’s and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)’s results

Both G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00 CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of G1 Therapeutics Inc. is 30.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 30.2. The Current Ratio of rival CohBar Inc. is 15.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 15.5. G1 Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CohBar Inc.

Analyst Ratings

G1 Therapeutics Inc. and CohBar Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CohBar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

G1 Therapeutics Inc. has a 23.97% upside potential and a consensus target price of $45.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

G1 Therapeutics Inc. and CohBar Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.3% and 9.5%. Insiders held 0.1% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 32.85% of CohBar Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56% CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while CohBar Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats CohBar Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.