Reviewing G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX)’s and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s results

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 5 502.61 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates G1 Therapeutics Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -97.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of G1 Therapeutics Inc. are 30.2 and 30.2. Competitively, CEL-SCI Corporation has 1.3 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.5% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares and 8.8% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.5% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.1% of CEL-SCI Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. 13.68% 35.75% 12.76% -47.95% -49.4% 24.13% CEL-SCI Corporation -7.82% 36.64% 154.7% 158.3% 134.29% 154.7%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Summary

CEL-SCI Corporation beats G1 Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.