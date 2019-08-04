Reviewing G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII)’s and Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)’s results

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) and Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) compete against each other in the Textile – Apparel Clothing sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G-III Apparel Group Ltd. 34 0.41 N/A 2.79 10.29 Gildan Activewear Inc. 37 2.73 N/A 1.46 26.98

Demonstrates G-III Apparel Group Ltd. and Gildan Activewear Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Gildan Activewear Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than G-III Apparel Group Ltd. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. G-III Apparel Group Ltd.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Gildan Activewear Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G-III Apparel Group Ltd. 0.00% 12.1% 5.9% Gildan Activewear Inc. 0.00% 15.9% 9.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.39 beta means G-III Apparel Group Ltd.’s volatility is 39.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Gildan Activewear Inc.’s 0.82 beta is the reason why it is 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Gildan Activewear Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Gildan Activewear Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than G-III Apparel Group Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered G-III Apparel Group Ltd. and Gildan Activewear Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G-III Apparel Group Ltd. 0 1 3 2.75 Gildan Activewear Inc. 0 4 0 2.00

The average price target of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. is $45.4, with potential upside of 74.35%. Competitively the average price target of Gildan Activewear Inc. is $36.67, which is potential -5.12% downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, G-III Apparel Group Ltd. is looking more favorable than Gildan Activewear Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both G-III Apparel Group Ltd. and Gildan Activewear Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 83.3% respectively. Insiders held 9.2% of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.4% of Gildan Activewear Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G-III Apparel Group Ltd. 1.56% -3.63% -32.29% -16.73% -36.04% 2.76% Gildan Activewear Inc. 0.08% 1.36% 8.46% 17.45% 55.06% 29.68%

For the past year G-III Apparel Group Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Gildan Activewear Inc.

Summary

Gildan Activewear Inc. beats G-III Apparel Group Ltd. on 9 of the 12 factors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets menÂ’s and womenÂ’s apparel. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. The companyÂ’s products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, womenÂ’s suits, and womenÂ’s performance wear; and womenÂ’s handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It markets swimwear, resort wear, and related accessories under the Vilebrequin brand; footwear, apparel, and accessories under the G.H. Bass brand; and proprietary products under the DKNY, Donna Karan, Andrew Marc, Marc New York, Black Rivet, Wilsons, Eliza J, Jessica Howard, G-III Sports by Carl Banks, and G-III for Her brands. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. also licenses its products under the Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Guess?, Kenneth Cole NY, Cole Haan, LeviÂ’s, Vince Camuto, Ivanka Trump, Ellen Tracy, Kensie, and Jessica Simpson brands, as well as has licenses with the National Football League, National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, National Hockey League, Hands High, Touch by Alyssa Milano, Collegiate Licensing Company, Major League Soccer, Starter, and Warrior by Danica Patrick, as well as approximately 140 U.S. colleges and universities. The company offers its products to department, specialty, and mass merchant retail stores in the United States and internationally. As of January 31, 2017, it operated 411 leased retail stores, which included 190 Wilsons Leather stores, 163 G.H. Bass stores, 50 DKNY stores, 5 Calvin Klein Performance stores, and 3 Karl Lagerfeld Paris stores. The company also operates Wilsons Leather, G.H. Bass, and DKNY branded online stores. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. was founded in 1956 and is based in New York, New York.

Gildan Activewear Inc. manufactures and sells apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The Printwear segment designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes undecorated activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Anvil, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and New Balance brands. Its activewear products are used in various activities by individuals, such as work and school uniforms and athletic team wear, and other purposes to convey individual, group, and team identity. The Branded Apparel segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes branded family apparel, which includes athletic, casual, and dress socks, as well as underwear, activewear, sheer hosiery, legwear, and shapewear products. This segment markets its products under various brands, including Gildan, Gildan Platinum, Smart Basics, Gold Toe, G, PowerSox, Silver Toe, All Pro, Secret, Silks, Therapy Plus, Kushyfoot, and Secret Silky brands, as well as under licensing agreements under the Under Armour and Mossy Oak brands. Gildan Activewear Inc. serves wholesale distributors, mass-market retailers, department stores, national and regional chains, sports specialty stores, and price clubs. The company was formerly known as Textiles Gildan Inc. and changed its name to Gildan Activewear Inc. in March 1995. Gildan Activewear Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.