Reviewing Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (FFHL)’s and Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP)’s results

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:Holdings Co) and Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) have been rivals in the Packaging & Containers for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00 Tupperware Brands Corporation 22 0.34 N/A 4.18 3.66

Demonstrates Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. and Tupperware Brands Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. and Tupperware Brands Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. 0.00% -8.7% -3.7% Tupperware Brands Corporation 0.00% -75.2% 11.4%

Volatility & Risk

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. is 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.64 beta. In other hand, Tupperware Brands Corporation has beta of 0.91 which is 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Tupperware Brands Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Tupperware Brands Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. and Tupperware Brands Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Tupperware Brands Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Tupperware Brands Corporation has a consensus target price of $20, with potential upside of 45.77%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.5% of Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. shares and 87% of Tupperware Brands Corporation shares. Insiders held 65.5% of Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of Tupperware Brands Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. 10.44% 10.15% -12.34% -2.6% -23.5% -1.69% Tupperware Brands Corporation 6.17% -17.6% -32.61% -44.67% -58.68% -51.5%

For the past year Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. has stronger performance than Tupperware Brands Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Tupperware Brands Corporation beats Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes plastic films using the biaxial oriented stretch technique in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers printing base films used in printing and lamination; stamping foil base films and transfer base films used for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; metallized films or aluminum plating base films used for vacuum aluminum plating for flexible plastic lamination; high-gloss films used for aesthetically enhanced packaging purposes; heat-sealable films used for construction, printing, and making heat sealable bags; and laser holographic base films used as anti-counterfeit films for food, medicine, cosmetics, cigarettes, and alcohol packaging. It also provides dry films used in circuit boards production, as well as for nameplate and crafts etching; heat shrinkable films used for special-shaped packaging for beverage and cosmetics; and chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance. The company markets and sells its products under Fuwei Films brand name for packaging, imaging, electronics, electrical, and magnetic products. It also exports its products to end-users and distributors primarily in Europe, Asia, and North America. The company was formerly known as Neo-Luck Plastic Holdings Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. in April 2005. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Weifang, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hongkong Ruishang International Trade Co., Ltd.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name. It also manufactures and distributes skin and hair care products, cosmetics, bath and body care, toiletries, fragrances, jewelry, and nutritional products under the Avroy Shlain, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, Fuller, BeautiControl, Armand Dupree, Fuller Cosmetics, Del Baul de la Abuela, Natural Forte, Fuller Royal Jelly, Nutri-Rich, NC Express, and Nuvo brands. The company sells its products directly to distributors, directors, managers, and dealers. The company was formerly known as Tupperware Corporation and changed its name to Tupperware Brands Corporation in December 2005. Tupperware Brands Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.