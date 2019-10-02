Reviewing Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (FFHL)’s and Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)’s results

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:Holdings Co) and Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Packaging & Containers. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. 3 0.00 1.35M -0.77 0.00 Packaging Corporation of America 102 11.73 92.51M 8.34 12.11

Demonstrates Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. and Packaging Corporation of America earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. 43,811,254.62% -8.7% -3.7% Packaging Corporation of America 90,368,271.95% 28.2% 11.1%

Volatility and Risk

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd.’s current beta is 0.64 and it happens to be 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Packaging Corporation of America’s 72.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.72 beta.

Liquidity

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Packaging Corporation of America are 3.1 and 1.9 respectively. Packaging Corporation of America therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. and Packaging Corporation of America.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Packaging Corporation of America 1 1 1 2.33

On the other hand, Packaging Corporation of America’s potential downside is -3.85% and its consensus price target is $98.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. and Packaging Corporation of America has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.5% and 92.2%. About 65.5% of Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Packaging Corporation of America’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. 10.44% 10.15% -12.34% -2.6% -23.5% -1.69% Packaging Corporation of America -1.24% 3.4% 3.58% 8.66% -9.14% 20.98%

For the past year Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. had bearish trend while Packaging Corporation of America had bullish trend.

Summary

Packaging Corporation of America beats Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. on 12 of the 12 factors.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes plastic films using the biaxial oriented stretch technique in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers printing base films used in printing and lamination; stamping foil base films and transfer base films used for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; metallized films or aluminum plating base films used for vacuum aluminum plating for flexible plastic lamination; high-gloss films used for aesthetically enhanced packaging purposes; heat-sealable films used for construction, printing, and making heat sealable bags; and laser holographic base films used as anti-counterfeit films for food, medicine, cosmetics, cigarettes, and alcohol packaging. It also provides dry films used in circuit boards production, as well as for nameplate and crafts etching; heat shrinkable films used for special-shaped packaging for beverage and cosmetics; and chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance. The company markets and sells its products under Fuwei Films brand name for packaging, imaging, electronics, electrical, and magnetic products. It also exports its products to end-users and distributors primarily in Europe, Asia, and North America. The company was formerly known as Neo-Luck Plastic Holdings Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. in April 2005. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Weifang, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hongkong Ruishang International Trade Co., Ltd.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging. This segment also produces packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products. The company sells its corrugated products through a direct sales and marketing organization, independent brokers, and distribution partners. Its Paper segment manufactures and sells white papers comprising commodity and specialty papers with various features, such as colors, coatings, high brightness, and recycled content. The companyÂ’s white papers consist of communication papers, including cut-size office papers, and printing and converting papers; and pressure sensitive papers, such as release liners that are used to produce labels for use in consumer and commercially-packaged products. Packaging Corporation of America was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.