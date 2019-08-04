Reviewing FutureFuel Corp. (FF)’s and DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD)’s results

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) and DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Chemicals – Major Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FutureFuel Corp. 14 1.74 N/A 0.52 22.32 DuPont de Nemours Inc. 74 0.61 N/A 4.15 17.40

Table 1 highlights FutureFuel Corp. and DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. DuPont de Nemours Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to FutureFuel Corp. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. FutureFuel Corp.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has FutureFuel Corp. and DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FutureFuel Corp. 0.00% 5.8% 4.8% DuPont de Nemours Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 1.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of FutureFuel Corp. are 9 and 7.7 respectively. Its competitor DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. FutureFuel Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for FutureFuel Corp. and DuPont de Nemours Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FutureFuel Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 DuPont de Nemours Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s consensus price target is $81.33, while its potential upside is 17.78%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both FutureFuel Corp. and DuPont de Nemours Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.2% and 72% respectively. About 0.1% of FutureFuel Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FutureFuel Corp. -4.35% -3.16% -18.82% -34.77% -13.12% -26.54% DuPont de Nemours Inc. -2.79% -4.83% -8.61% -14.45% -25.47% -5.17%

For the past year FutureFuel Corp.’s stock price has bigger decline than DuPont de Nemours Inc.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry. This segment also offers performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers that enhance stain resistance and dye-ability to nylon and polyester fibers; various small-volume specialty chemicals and solvents for a range of applications; and a family of acetal based solvents, including diethoxymethane, dimethoxymethane, dibutoxymethane, glycerol formal, and phenol sulfonic acid. Its chemical products are used in various markets and end uses comprising detergent, agrochemical, automotive, oil and gas, coatings, nutrition, and polymer additives. The Biofuels segment produces and sells biodiesel. This segment also sells petrodiesel in blends; and engages in buying, selling, and shipping of refined petroleum products on common carrier pipelines. The Biofuels segment markets its biodiesel products directly to customers through railcars, tank trucks, and barges in the United States. The company was formerly known as Viceroy Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to FutureFuel Corp. in October 2006. FutureFuel Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.