Reviewing FutureFuel Corp. (FF)’s and Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE)’s results

As Chemicals – Major Diversified businesses, FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) and Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FutureFuel Corp. 14 1.81 N/A 1.22 9.56 Celanese Corporation 102 2.06 N/A 8.84 11.45

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of FutureFuel Corp. and Celanese Corporation. Celanese Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than FutureFuel Corp. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. FutureFuel Corp. is presently more affordable than Celanese Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) and Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FutureFuel Corp. 0.00% 17.3% 14.1% Celanese Corporation 0.00% 36.5% 12.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.74 beta means FutureFuel Corp.’s volatility is 74.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Celanese Corporation on the other hand, has 1.34 beta which makes it 34.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of FutureFuel Corp. are 9.2 and 8.2. Competitively, Celanese Corporation has 1.6 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. FutureFuel Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Celanese Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

FutureFuel Corp. and Celanese Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FutureFuel Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Celanese Corporation 0 4 4 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of Celanese Corporation is $118.25, which is potential 5.52% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.8% of FutureFuel Corp. shares and 0% of Celanese Corporation shares. 0.1% are FutureFuel Corp.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of Celanese Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FutureFuel Corp. -17.3% -18.97% -35.16% -29.79% -2.35% -26.73% Celanese Corporation -4.3% -2.68% 2.41% -1.52% -6.47% 12.48%

For the past year FutureFuel Corp. had bearish trend while Celanese Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Celanese Corporation beats FutureFuel Corp. on 10 of the 11 factors.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry. This segment also offers performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers that enhance stain resistance and dye-ability to nylon and polyester fibers; various small-volume specialty chemicals and solvents for a range of applications; and a family of acetal based solvents, including diethoxymethane, dimethoxymethane, dibutoxymethane, glycerol formal, and phenol sulfonic acid. Its chemical products are used in various markets and end uses comprising detergent, agrochemical, automotive, oil and gas, coatings, nutrition, and polymer additives. The Biofuels segment produces and sells biodiesel. This segment also sells petrodiesel in blends; and engages in buying, selling, and shipping of refined petroleum products on common carrier pipelines. The Biofuels segment markets its biodiesel products directly to customers through railcars, tank trucks, and barges in the United States. The company was formerly known as Viceroy Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to FutureFuel Corp. in October 2006. FutureFuel Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical-based products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Advanced Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics. Its Consumer Specialties segment provides cellulose acetate flakes, films, and tows for use in filter products applications; food protection ingredients, such as potassium sorbate and sorbic acid for food and beverage industry; Sunett, a sweetener for use in various beverages, confections, and dairy products; and Qorus, a sweetener system designed for low-to no-calorie carbonated and non-carbonated beverages, flavored waters, energy drinks, and milk and dairy products. The companyÂ’s Industrial Specialties segment offers vinyl acetate-based emulsions for use in paints and coatings, adhesives, construction, glass fiber, textiles, and paper applications; and ethylene vinyl acetate resins and compounds, as well as low-density polyethylene for use in flexible packaging films, lamination film products, hot melt adhesives, automotive parts, and carpeting applications. Its Acetyl Intermediates segment produces and sells acetyl products, including acetic acid, vinyl acetate monomers, acetic anhydride, and acetate esters that are used as starting materials for colorants, paints, adhesives, coatings, and pharmaceuticals. The segment also provides organic solvents and intermediates for use in pharmaceutical, agricultural, and chemical products. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.