Reviewing Futu Holdings Limited (FHL)’s and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK)’s results

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Futu Holdings Limited 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Oaktree Capital Group LLC 49 5.92 N/A 3.01 16.82

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Futu Holdings Limited and Oaktree Capital Group LLC.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Futu Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 21.7% 2.1%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Futu Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s average target price is $46, while its potential downside is -13.87%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Futu Holdings Limited and Oaktree Capital Group LLC has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.8% and 77.6%. Competitively, 2.5% are Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Futu Holdings Limited -0.35% 7.5% -17.6% 0% 0% -26.04% Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.44% 1.91% 0.4% 24.44% 20.76% 27.45%

For the past year Futu Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Oaktree Capital Group LLC had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats Futu Holdings Limited.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.