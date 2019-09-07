Reviewing Futu Holdings Limited (FHL)’s and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK)’s results

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Futu Holdings Limited
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|49
|5.92
|N/A
|3.01
|16.82
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Futu Holdings Limited and Oaktree Capital Group LLC.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Futu Holdings Limited and Oaktree Capital Group LLC.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Futu Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0.00%
|21.7%
|2.1%
Analyst Ratings
Futu Holdings Limited and Oaktree Capital Group LLC Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Futu Holdings Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
Meanwhile, Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s average target price is $46, while its potential downside is -13.87%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Futu Holdings Limited and Oaktree Capital Group LLC has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.8% and 77.6%. Competitively, 2.5% are Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Futu Holdings Limited
|-0.35%
|7.5%
|-17.6%
|0%
|0%
|-26.04%
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0.44%
|1.91%
|0.4%
|24.44%
|20.76%
|27.45%
For the past year Futu Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Oaktree Capital Group LLC had bullish trend.
Summary
On 8 of the 8 factors Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats Futu Holdings Limited.
Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
