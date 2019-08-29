Reviewing Futu Holdings Limited (FHL)’s and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)’s results

Both Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Futu Holdings Limited 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.52 N/A 0.75 19.49

In table 1 we can see Futu Holdings Limited and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Futu Holdings Limited and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Futu Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Futu Holdings Limited and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.8% and 16.26%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Futu Holdings Limited -0.35% 7.5% -17.6% 0% 0% -26.04% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49%

For the past year Futu Holdings Limited has -26.04% weaker performance while Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has 11.49% stronger performance.

Summary

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Futu Holdings Limited on 5 of the 5 factors.