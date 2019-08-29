Reviewing Futu Holdings Limited (FHL)’s and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)’s results

Both Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Futu Holdings Limited
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|14
|22.52
|N/A
|0.75
|19.49
In table 1 we can see Futu Holdings Limited and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Futu Holdings Limited and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Futu Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Futu Holdings Limited and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.8% and 16.26%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Futu Holdings Limited
|-0.35%
|7.5%
|-17.6%
|0%
|0%
|-26.04%
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|2.02%
|-1.15%
|3.29%
|9.1%
|7.18%
|11.49%
For the past year Futu Holdings Limited has -26.04% weaker performance while Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has 11.49% stronger performance.
Summary
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Futu Holdings Limited on 5 of the 5 factors.
