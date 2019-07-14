Reviewing Futu Holdings Limited (FHL)’s and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL)’s results

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Futu Holdings Limited 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.24 N/A 3.09 8.37

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Futu Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 1% of Futu Holdings Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.87% of Gladstone Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Futu Holdings Limited -7.66% -21.46% 0% 0% 0% -16.64% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.45% 0.93% 1.63% 2.53% 0% 8.34%

For the past year Futu Holdings Limited has -16.64% weaker performance while Gladstone Investment Corporation has 8.34% stronger performance.

Summary

Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Futu Holdings Limited on 5 of the 5 factors.