Reviewing Futu Holdings Limited (FHL)’s and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL)’s results

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Futu Holdings Limited
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|26
|6.24
|N/A
|3.09
|8.37
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Futu Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 1% of Futu Holdings Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.87% of Gladstone Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Futu Holdings Limited
|-7.66%
|-21.46%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-16.64%
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|0.45%
|0.93%
|1.63%
|2.53%
|0%
|8.34%
For the past year Futu Holdings Limited has -16.64% weaker performance while Gladstone Investment Corporation has 8.34% stronger performance.
Summary
Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Futu Holdings Limited on 5 of the 5 factors.
