Reviewing Funko Inc. (FNKO)’s and Its Rivals results

Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) is a company in the Toys & Games industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Funko Inc. has 77.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 69.57% institutional ownership for its competitors. 10.7% of Funko Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.85% of all Toys & Games companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Funko Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Funko Inc. 0.00% 6.90% 1.60% Industry Average 2.84% 9.70% 2.90%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Funko Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Funko Inc. N/A 22 56.08 Industry Average 99.96M 3.52B 53.36

Funko Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Funko Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Funko Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.33

$29 is the consensus price target of Funko Inc., with a potential upside of 36.41%. The competitors have a potential upside of 26.62%. Given Funko Inc.’s rivals higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Funko Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Funko Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Funko Inc. 2.84% 9.64% 26.06% 47.12% 47.9% 90.19% Industry Average 9.87% 15.84% 22.00% 33.00% 35.02% 61.82%

For the past year Funko Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Funko Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Funko Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.08 and has 1.55 Quick Ratio. Funko Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Funko Inc.

Dividends

Funko Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Funko Inc. beats Funko Inc.’s rivals.

Funko, Inc., a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products. It offers various categories, including figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares, and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji., and Loungefly. brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.