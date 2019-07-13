Reviewing Funko Inc. (FNKO)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Toys & Games companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Funko Inc. has 68% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 68.47% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Funko Inc. has 8.8% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 5.53% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Funko Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Funko Inc. 0.00% 6.90% 1.60% Industry Average 2.98% 13.65% 4.25%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Funko Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Funko Inc. N/A 20 48.65 Industry Average 102.77M 3.45B 41.94

Funko Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Funko Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Funko Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 Industry Average 0.00 1.75 4.33 2.46

$26.38 is the average price target of Funko Inc., with a potential upside of 22.53%. The potential upside of the rivals is 7.78%. With higher probable upside potential for Funko Inc.’s rivals, equities research analysts think Funko Inc. is less favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Funko Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Funko Inc. -1.54% 5.85% 16.42% 38.48% 129.63% 65.02% Industry Average 0.00% 8.33% 12.34% 19.28% 71.03% 32.84%

For the past year Funko Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Funko Inc. are 1.9 and 1.3. Competitively, Funko Inc.’s peers have 2.08 and 1.58 for Current and Quick Ratio. Funko Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Funko Inc.

Dividends

Funko Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Funko Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Funko Inc.’s competitors.

Funko, Inc., a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products. It offers various categories, including figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares, and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji., and Loungefly. brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.