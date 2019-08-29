Reviewing Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT)’s and Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN)’s results

Both Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) and Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulton Financial Corporation 16 3.11 N/A 1.39 12.27 Stewardship Financial Corporation 12 4.20 N/A 0.91 16.99

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Fulton Financial Corporation and Stewardship Financial Corporation. Stewardship Financial Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Fulton Financial Corporation. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Fulton Financial Corporation is presently more affordable than Stewardship Financial Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Fulton Financial Corporation and Stewardship Financial Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulton Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 1% Stewardship Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.9% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

Fulton Financial Corporation’s current beta is 1.01 and it happens to be 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Stewardship Financial Corporation has a 1.09 beta which is 9.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Fulton Financial Corporation and Stewardship Financial Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.3% and 23.9%. Fulton Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Stewardship Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulton Financial Corporation -1.16% 3.22% 0.12% 5.07% -2.07% 9.82% Stewardship Financial Corporation -0.39% -0.9% 71.22% 79.19% 34% 69.34%

For the past year Fulton Financial Corporation has weaker performance than Stewardship Financial Corporation

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; fixed, variable, and adjustable-rate products, such as construction and jumbo loans; and residential mortgages, as well as commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans. In addition, it provides equipment leasing, letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns investment securities and other investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through branch banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. As of December 31, 2015, the company operates 243 branches in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Stewardship Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Stewardship Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposits, such as personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts. It also offers various loans consisting of commercial, consumer, residential real estate, home equity, personal, installment, construction, automobile, home improvement, and unsecured loans. The company, through its other subsidiaries, is involved in owning and managing an investment portfolio and properties; and insurance business. It operates through 1 main office in Midland Park, as well as 10 branches in Hawthorne, Ridgewood, Montville, North Haledon, Pequannock, Waldwick, Wayne, Westwood, and Wyckoff, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Midland Park, New Jersey.