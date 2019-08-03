Reviewing Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT)’s and Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) and Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB). The two are both Regional – Northeast Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulton Financial Corporation 16 3.32 N/A 1.39 12.27 Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. 39 3.70 N/A 3.33 12.59

Table 1 demonstrates Fulton Financial Corporation and Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Fulton Financial Corporation. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Fulton Financial Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Fulton Financial Corporation and Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulton Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 1% Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. 0.00% 9.7% 1.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Fulton Financial Corporation and Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.3% and 52.4%. Insiders held 0.6% of Fulton Financial Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.4% of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulton Financial Corporation -1.16% 3.22% 0.12% 5.07% -2.07% 9.82% Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. -5.26% -5.56% 1.79% 18.19% -14.42% 36.05%

For the past year Fulton Financial Corporation has weaker performance than Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.

Summary

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. beats on 10 of the 9 factors Fulton Financial Corporation.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; fixed, variable, and adjustable-rate products, such as construction and jumbo loans; and residential mortgages, as well as commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans. In addition, it provides equipment leasing, letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns investment securities and other investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through branch banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. As of December 31, 2015, the company operates 243 branches in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. It offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides lending products, including commercial real estate, multifamily, construction, and one- to four-family residential loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgages; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers cash management solutions comprising information, receivable, and payable management services, as well as automated clearing house, check card, online bill payment, and payroll direct deposit services; and debit cards and mobile services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of PASL Holding LLC.