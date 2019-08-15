Reviewing Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT)’s and Its Peers results

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) is a company in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.3% of Fulton Financial Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.71% of all Regional – Northeast Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Fulton Financial Corporation has 0.6% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 5.24% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Fulton Financial Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulton Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.20% 1.00% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Fulton Financial Corporation and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Fulton Financial Corporation N/A 16 12.27 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

Fulton Financial Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio Fulton Financial Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Fulton Financial Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulton Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.33 1.14 2.72

The competitors have a potential upside of 98.47%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Fulton Financial Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulton Financial Corporation -1.16% 3.22% 0.12% 5.07% -2.07% 9.82% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year Fulton Financial Corporation has weaker performance than Fulton Financial Corporation’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Fulton Financial Corporation has a beta of 1.01 and its 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Fulton Financial Corporation’s competitors are 30.63% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Dividends

Fulton Financial Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Fulton Financial Corporation’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; fixed, variable, and adjustable-rate products, such as construction and jumbo loans; and residential mortgages, as well as commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans. In addition, it provides equipment leasing, letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns investment securities and other investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through branch banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. As of December 31, 2015, the company operates 243 branches in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.