Reviewing Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT)’s and HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)’s results

Since Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) and HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) are part of the Regional – Northeast Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulton Financial Corporation 16 3.14 N/A 1.39 12.27 HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 25 3.57 N/A 1.36 19.20

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Fulton Financial Corporation and HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Fulton Financial Corporation. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Fulton Financial Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) and HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulton Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 1% HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 7.1% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

Fulton Financial Corporation is 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.01. HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. on the other hand, has 0.34 beta which makes it 66.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.3% of Fulton Financial Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 59.5% of HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are Fulton Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulton Financial Corporation -1.16% 3.22% 0.12% 5.07% -2.07% 9.82% HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 3.24% 4.35% 3.16% -3.19% -8.32% -0.19%

For the past year Fulton Financial Corporation had bullish trend while HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. had bearish trend.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; fixed, variable, and adjustable-rate products, such as construction and jumbo loans; and residential mortgages, as well as commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans. In addition, it provides equipment leasing, letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns investment securities and other investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through branch banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. As of December 31, 2015, the company operates 243 branches in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products consist of savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family residential property lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans, including commercial real estate lending, construction and development lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides ground and equipment lease financing to fire departments. As of June 30, 2017, the company operated 42 offices in North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina, East Tennessee, and Southwest Virginia. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.