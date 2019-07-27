Reviewing Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT)’s and CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE)’s results

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) and CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) are two firms in the Regional – Northeast Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulton Financial Corporation 16 3.48 N/A 1.23 13.49 CNB Financial Corporation 27 3.32 N/A 2.37 11.41

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Fulton Financial Corporation and CNB Financial Corporation. CNB Financial Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Fulton Financial Corporation. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Fulton Financial Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than CNB Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Fulton Financial Corporation and CNB Financial Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulton Financial Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 0.9% CNB Financial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Fulton Financial Corporation’s current beta is 1.04 and it happens to be 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, CNB Financial Corporation has beta of 0.81 which is 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Fulton Financial Corporation and CNB Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulton Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 CNB Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, CNB Financial Corporation’s average price target is $31, while its potential upside is 9.85%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.3% of Fulton Financial Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 44.1% of CNB Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.6% of Fulton Financial Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3% of CNB Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulton Financial Corporation -3.09% 2.34% -0.24% 0.17% -3.71% 7.36% CNB Financial Corporation -5.1% 0.41% 0.48% 2.08% -7.66% 17.6%

For the past year Fulton Financial Corporation was less bullish than CNB Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors CNB Financial Corporation beats Fulton Financial Corporation.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; fixed, variable, and adjustable-rate products, such as construction and jumbo loans; and residential mortgages, as well as commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans. In addition, it provides equipment leasing, letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns investment securities and other investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through branch banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. As of December 31, 2015, the company operates 243 branches in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The companyÂ’s principal products and services comprise checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans. It also offers various other specialized financial services; and trust and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company, through its other subsidiaries, maintains investments in debt and equity securities; provides credit life and disability insurance products; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and offers small balance unsecured and secured loans that are primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment. As of February 14, 2017, the company operated 32 full-service offices and 1 loan production office in Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio; 9 full-service offices and 1 loan production office in central Ohio; and 1 loan production office in Buffalo, New York. CNB Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.