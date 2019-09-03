Reviewing Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT)’s and Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW)’s results

Both Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) and Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulton Financial Corporation 16 3.02 N/A 1.39 12.27 Arrow Financial Corporation 34 4.14 N/A 2.46 13.53

Table 1 highlights Fulton Financial Corporation and Arrow Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Arrow Financial Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Fulton Financial Corporation. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Fulton Financial Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Fulton Financial Corporation and Arrow Financial Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulton Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 1% Arrow Financial Corporation 0.00% 13.6% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Fulton Financial Corporation’s current beta is 1.01 and it happens to be 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Arrow Financial Corporation’s 43.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.57 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.3% of Fulton Financial Corporation shares and 41.5% of Arrow Financial Corporation shares. About 0.6% of Fulton Financial Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.2% of Arrow Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulton Financial Corporation -1.16% 3.22% 0.12% 5.07% -2.07% 9.82% Arrow Financial Corporation -2.03% -3.59% -0.57% 4.89% -11.82% 3.87%

For the past year Fulton Financial Corporation has stronger performance than Arrow Financial Corporation

Summary

Arrow Financial Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Fulton Financial Corporation.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; fixed, variable, and adjustable-rate products, such as construction and jumbo loans; and residential mortgages, as well as commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans. In addition, it provides equipment leasing, letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns investment securities and other investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through branch banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. As of December 31, 2015, the company operates 243 branches in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.