Reviewing Fuling Global Inc. (FORK)’s and Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT)’s results

We are comparing Fuling Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FORK) and Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Home Furnishings & Fixtures companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fuling Global Inc. 3 0.24 N/A 0.63 3.20 Hooker Furniture Corporation 28 0.38 N/A 3.38 8.48

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Fuling Global Inc. and Hooker Furniture Corporation. Hooker Furniture Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Fuling Global Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Fuling Global Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Hooker Furniture Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuling Global Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 8.4% Hooker Furniture Corporation 0.00% 16.1% 11.2%

Risk & Volatility

Fuling Global Inc. is 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.63 beta. Hooker Furniture Corporation’s 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.59 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Fuling Global Inc. are 1.3 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Hooker Furniture Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2. Hooker Furniture Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Fuling Global Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Fuling Global Inc. and Hooker Furniture Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.4% and 86.6%. About 70.91% of Fuling Global Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Hooker Furniture Corporation has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fuling Global Inc. -6.91% -5.16% -31.06% -43.42% -50.43% -47.53% Hooker Furniture Corporation -1.95% -3.8% -3.11% -5.73% -24.13% 8.73%

For the past year Fuling Global Inc. has -47.53% weaker performance while Hooker Furniture Corporation has 8.73% stronger performance.

Summary

Hooker Furniture Corporation beats on 10 of the 10 factors Fuling Global Inc.

Fuling Global Inc. produces and distributes plastic service ware in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers disposable cutlery, including forks, knives, spoons, and utensils; drinking straws; cups and plates; and other plastics products. It sells its products directly, as well as through distributors to dealers, QSRs, manufacturers, and retailers. The company exports its products to the United States and Europe. Fuling Global Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Wenling, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home furnishings marketing, design, and logistics company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household furniture products. It operates through four segments: Hooker Casegoods, Upholstery, Home Meridian, and All Other. The Hooker Casegoods segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name. The Upholstery segment provides residential offerings, including motion and stationary leather furniture under Bradington-Young brand; occasional chairs, settees, sofas, and sectional seating under Sam Moore Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under Hooker Upholstery brand. The Home Meridian segment offers a range of bedroom, dining room, home office and youth furnishings, accent, and display cabinets under Pulaski Furniture and Samuel Lawrence Furniture brand names; and Prime Resources branded leather motion upholstery, as well as designs and supplies hotel furnishings for four and five star hotels under Samuel Lawrence Hospitality brand. The All Other segment supplies upholstered seating and case goods under The H Contract brand; and customer-assembled modular upholstered and case goods under the Homeware product line brand. The companyÂ’s home furnishings products are sold through retailers, including independent furniture stores, department stores, mass merchants, national chains, warehouse clubs, catalog merchants, interior designers, and e-commerce retailers. Hooker Furniture Corporation was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia.