Reviewing Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT)’s and Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO)’s results

Both Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) and Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulgent Genetics Inc. 6 7.69 N/A -0.31 0.00 Organovo Holdings Inc. 1 12.48 N/A -0.23 0.00

Demonstrates Fulgent Genetics Inc. and Organovo Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Fulgent Genetics Inc. and Organovo Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulgent Genetics Inc. 0.00% -10.9% -10.2% Organovo Holdings Inc. 0.00% -70% -63.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Fulgent Genetics Inc. is 11.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.3. The Current Ratio of rival Organovo Holdings Inc. is 10.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.2. Fulgent Genetics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Organovo Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.9% of Fulgent Genetics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 38.5% of Organovo Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 38.1% are Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of Organovo Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulgent Genetics Inc. 7.77% -0.3% 0.15% 74.35% 37.04% 110.09% Organovo Holdings Inc. -7.41% -16.45% -59.08% -59.48% -64.68% -56.82%

For the past year Fulgent Genetics Inc. has 110.09% stronger performance while Organovo Holdings Inc. has -56.82% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Fulgent Genetics Inc. beats Organovo Holdings Inc.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., a technology company, focuses on providing genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The companyÂ’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes. It primarily serves hospitals and medical institutions. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Temple City, California.

Organovo Holdings, Inc., an early commercial stage company, designs and creates functional and three-dimensional (3D) human tissues for use in medical research and therapeutic applications. The company develops 3D human tissue models through internal development and in collaboration with pharmaceutical, academic, and other partners. Its 3D human tissues could be employed in drug discovery and development, biological research, and as therapeutic implants for the treatment of damaged or degenerating tissues and organs. The company offers two commercial products, which include ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. It is also developing a suite of standardized and 3D human tissues for the preclinical assessment of drug effects, including applications in predictive toxicology, absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion, and drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics; customized human tissues as living, dynamic models of human biology, or disease for use in drug discovery and development, and disease modeling; and 3D human tissues for clinical applications, such as therapeutic liver tissue patch. Organovo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.