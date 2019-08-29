Reviewing Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT)’s and Its Peers results

As Medical Laboratories & Research company, Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Fulgent Genetics Inc. has 6.9% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 62.35% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Fulgent Genetics Inc. has 38.1% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 7.30% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Fulgent Genetics Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulgent Genetics Inc. 0.00% -10.90% -10.20% Industry Average 37.84% 43.00% 7.62%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Fulgent Genetics Inc. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Fulgent Genetics Inc. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 83.40M 220.41M 72.84

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Fulgent Genetics Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulgent Genetics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.57 2.52 2.77

The rivals have a potential upside of 46.78%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Fulgent Genetics Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulgent Genetics Inc. 7.77% -0.3% 0.15% 74.35% 37.04% 110.09% Industry Average 7.27% 14.02% 18.58% 38.35% 54.06% 47.86%

For the past year Fulgent Genetics Inc. has stronger performance than Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

Fulgent Genetics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.3 and a Quick Ratio of 11.3. Competitively, Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 4.48 and has 4.24 Quick Ratio. Fulgent Genetics Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

Fulgent Genetics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., a technology company, focuses on providing genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The companyÂ’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes. It primarily serves hospitals and medical institutions. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Temple City, California.