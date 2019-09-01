Reviewing Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT)’s and Genomic Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX)’s results

As Medical Laboratories & Research companies, Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) and Genomic Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulgent Genetics Inc. 7 8.43 N/A -0.31 0.00 Genomic Health Inc. 66 6.60 N/A 1.13 64.75

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulgent Genetics Inc. 0.00% -10.9% -10.2% Genomic Health Inc. 0.00% 16.5% 13.1%

Liquidity

Fulgent Genetics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.3 and a Quick Ratio of 11.3. Competitively, Genomic Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and has 5.7 Quick Ratio. Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Genomic Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Fulgent Genetics Inc. and Genomic Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulgent Genetics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genomic Health Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Meanwhile, Genomic Health Inc.’s average price target is $73, while its potential downside is -4.77%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fulgent Genetics Inc. and Genomic Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.9% and 94% respectively. Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 38.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Genomic Health Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulgent Genetics Inc. 7.77% -0.3% 0.15% 74.35% 37.04% 110.09% Genomic Health Inc. 11.88% 23.97% 14.3% -2.34% 39.36% 13.29%

For the past year Fulgent Genetics Inc. was more bullish than Genomic Health Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Genomic Health Inc. beats Fulgent Genetics Inc.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., a technology company, focuses on providing genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The companyÂ’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes. It primarily serves hospitals and medical institutions. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Temple City, California.

Genomic Health, Inc., a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions. The company offers the Oncotype DX invasive breast cancer test that is used for early stage invasive breast cancer patients to predict the likelihood of breast cancer recurrence and chemotherapy benefit. It also provides the Oncotype DX colon cancer test, which is used to predict the likelihood of colon cancer recurrence in patients with stage II disease, as well as for use in patients with stage III disease treated with oxaliplatin-containing adjuvant therapy. In addition, the company provides the Oncotype DX tests for patients with ductal carcinoma in situ, a pre-invasive form of breast cancer; the Oncotype DX prostate cancer test, which provides a genomic prostate score to predict disease aggressiveness in men with low risk disease, as well as used to enhance treatment decisions for prostate cancer patients in conjunction with the Gleason score or tumor grading; and Oncotype SEQ Liquid Select test, a non-invasive liquid biopsy test, which uses next-generation sequencing to identify and select actionable genomic alterations to quantify the presence and burden of cancer, as well as helps to predict the sensitivity or resistance to specific drugs for patients with certain late-stage cancers, such as lung, breast, colon, melanoma, ovarian, or gastrointestinal cancers. Its development stage pipeline products include Oncotype TRACK products for non-invasive tumor monitoring. The company offers its products through a network of distributors. Genomic Health, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Epic Sciences, Inc. and BiocartisGroup NV. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Redwood City, California.