Reviewing Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC)’s and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s results

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87%

Liquidity

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.6 and a Quick Ratio of 13.6. Competitively, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $24, while its potential upside is 125.14%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.