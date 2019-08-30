Reviewing Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC)’s and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s results

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.20
|0.00
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-20.25
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-150.3%
|-87%
Liquidity
Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.6 and a Quick Ratio of 13.6. Competitively, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $24, while its potential upside is 125.14%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|4.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.59%
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.88%
|-24.44%
|-42.79%
|-29.17%
|-18.72%
|-14.51%
For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
