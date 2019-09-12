Reviewing Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC)’s and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s results

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 21 20.76 N/A -4.10 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 619.9% -47.4%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $24, while its potential upside is 110.34%. Meanwhile, Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s consensus target price is $55, while its potential upside is 131.38%. Based on the data shown earlier, Theravance Biopharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 88.1%. 3% are Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Theravance Biopharma Inc. has 6.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 13.62% 23.08% -11.69% -17.2% -10.59% -18.52%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has 2.59% stronger performance while Theravance Biopharma Inc. has -18.52% weaker performance.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.