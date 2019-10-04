Reviewing Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC)’s and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 10 -0.33 15.15M -3.20 0.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 61.39M -2.15 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 155,544,147.84% 0% 0% TG Therapeutics Inc. 988,566,827.70% -308.9% -146.5%

Liquidity

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TG Therapeutics Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $23, and a 245.35% upside potential. Competitively TG Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $20, with potential upside of 280.23%. The results provided earlier shows that TG Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 59% respectively. Insiders held 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are TG Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

TG Therapeutics Inc. beats Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.