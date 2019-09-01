Reviewing Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC)’s and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)’s results

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 34 11.20 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is 13.6 while its Current Ratio is 13.6. Meanwhile, Principia Biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15 while its Quick Ratio is 15. Principia Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 119.18% at a $24 consensus target price. On the other hand, Principia Biopharma Inc.’s potential upside is 25.94% and its consensus target price is $50. The data provided earlier shows that Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Principia Biopharma Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 97.3%. 3% are Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Principia Biopharma Inc. beats Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.