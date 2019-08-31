Reviewing Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC)’s and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s results

Both Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 1078.05 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is 13.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.6. The Current Ratio of rival Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is 8 and its Quick Ratio is has 8. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 119.18% at a $24 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 5.4% are Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Summary

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.