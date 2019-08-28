Reviewing Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC)’s and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)’s results

Both Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 85 14.82 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 provides Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2%

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. are 8.8 and 8.6 respectively. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 120.79% at a $24 consensus price target. On the other hand, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 10.54% and its consensus price target is $108.25. The data provided earlier shows that Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insiders owned 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.