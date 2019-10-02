Reviewing Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC)’s and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s results

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 10 -0.43 15.15M -3.20 0.00 Curis Inc. 2 0.00 24.54M -0.96 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Curis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 153,185,035.39% 0% 0% Curis Inc. 1,177,034,869.78% 0% -66.7%

Liquidity

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Curis Inc. are 9.8 and 9.8 respectively. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Curis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Curis Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 258.21% at a $24 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Curis Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 24.7%. About 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 17.28% are Curis Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Curis Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Curis Inc. beats Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.