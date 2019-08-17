Reviewing Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC)’s and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s results

We are contrasting Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00 Cortexyme Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are 13.6 and 13.6. Competitively, Cortexyme Inc. has 15.9 and 15.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cortexyme Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Cortexyme Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cortexyme Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has a 165.49% upside potential and a consensus price target of $24.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Cortexyme Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Cortexyme Inc. beats Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.