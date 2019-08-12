Reviewing Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC)’s and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20.67 consensus price target and a 117.81% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders held 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has 2.59% stronger performance while Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has -1.27% weaker performance.

Summary

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.