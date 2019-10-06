Reviewing Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC)’s and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 10 -0.33 15.15M -3.20 0.00 Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 50.52M -0.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Affimed N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 156,508,264.46% 0% 0% Affimed N.V. 1,669,420,395.22% -22.7% -11.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are 13.6 and 13.6. Competitively, Affimed N.V. has 3.2 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Affimed N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Affimed N.V. 0 0 0 0.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $23, and a 244.83% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Affimed N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 41.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.15% of Affimed N.V. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Affimed N.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Affimed N.V.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.