Reviewing FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL)’s and Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) and Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL). The two are both Diversified Utilities companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FuelCell Energy Inc. 1 0.80 N/A -10.79 0.00 Unitil Corporation 58 2.08 N/A 2.95 19.87

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FuelCell Energy Inc. 0.00% -127.7% -26.4% Unitil Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 3.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.34 beta indicates that FuelCell Energy Inc. is 34.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Unitil Corporation’s 90.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.1 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of FuelCell Energy Inc. are 0.9 and 0.4. Competitively, Unitil Corporation has 0.7 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. FuelCell Energy Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Unitil Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.3% of FuelCell Energy Inc. shares and 68.9% of Unitil Corporation shares. 0.3% are FuelCell Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of Unitil Corporation shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FuelCell Energy Inc. 2.64% 40% -88.18% -94.63% -97.78% -94.87% Unitil Corporation 1.14% -1.93% 3.61% 19.02% 15.23% 15.66%

For the past year FuelCell Energy Inc. had bearish trend while Unitil Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Unitil Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors FuelCell Energy Inc.

FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. It develops direct fuelcell (DFC) plants that generate electricity, heat, and hydrogen for industrial and/or transportation uses, as well as a fuel cell carbon capture solution for coal or gas-fired power plants; and solid oxide fuel cell plants for adjacent sub-megawatt applications to the markets for megawatt-class DFC power plants, as well as energy storage (reversible solid oxide fuel cell) applications utilizing hydrogen as an energy carrier. The company serves various markets, such as utilities and independent power producers, industrial and process applications, education and health care, data centers and communication, wastewater treatment, government, and commercial and hospitality. It primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, England, Germany, and Canada. The company has strategic alliances with POSCO Energy Co., Ltd.; The Fraunhofer Institute for Ceramic Technologies and Systems IKTS; and E.ON Connecting Energies GmbH. FuelCell Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts. It also operates 86 miles of interstate underground natural gas transmission pipeline that provides interstate natural gas pipeline access and transportation services primarily in Maine and New Hampshire. In addition, the company provides energy brokering and advisory services to commercial and industrial customers; and real estate management services. It serves approximately 104,300 electric customers and 79,900 natural gas customers. Unitil Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire.