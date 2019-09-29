Reviewing FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL)’s and Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) and Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Utilities industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FuelCell Energy Inc. N/A 0.00 125.80M -10.79 0.00 Eversource Energy 81 4.39 322.88M 3.39 22.40

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of FuelCell Energy Inc. and Eversource Energy.

Profitability

Table 2 represents FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) and Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FuelCell Energy Inc. 35,032,024,505.71% -127.7% -26.4% Eversource Energy 396,804,719.18% 9.4% 2.8%

Risk & Volatility

FuelCell Energy Inc.’s current beta is 1.34 and it happens to be 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Eversource Energy’s 0.26 beta is the reason why it is 74.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of FuelCell Energy Inc. are 0.9 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Eversource Energy’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. FuelCell Energy Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Eversource Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered FuelCell Energy Inc. and Eversource Energy’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FuelCell Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eversource Energy 0 2 3 2.60

Competitively Eversource Energy has an average price target of $83.6, with potential downside of -2.04%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both FuelCell Energy Inc. and Eversource Energy are owned by institutional investors at 8.3% and 77.1% respectively. FuelCell Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, 0.2% are Eversource Energy’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FuelCell Energy Inc. 2.64% 40% -88.18% -94.63% -97.78% -94.87% Eversource Energy -0.73% 0.26% 6.65% 12.25% 26.94% 16.64%

For the past year FuelCell Energy Inc. has -94.87% weaker performance while Eversource Energy has 16.64% stronger performance.

Summary

Eversource Energy beats on 9 of the 12 factors FuelCell Energy Inc.

FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. It develops direct fuelcell (DFC) plants that generate electricity, heat, and hydrogen for industrial and/or transportation uses, as well as a fuel cell carbon capture solution for coal or gas-fired power plants; and solid oxide fuel cell plants for adjacent sub-megawatt applications to the markets for megawatt-class DFC power plants, as well as energy storage (reversible solid oxide fuel cell) applications utilizing hydrogen as an energy carrier. The company serves various markets, such as utilities and independent power producers, industrial and process applications, education and health care, data centers and communication, wastewater treatment, government, and commercial and hospitality. It primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, England, Germany, and Canada. The company has strategic alliances with POSCO Energy Co., Ltd.; The Fraunhofer Institute for Ceramic Technologies and Systems IKTS; and E.ON Connecting Energies GmbH. FuelCell Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, the United States. It provides energy delivery services to approximately 3.7 million electric and natural gas customers. The company was formerly known as Northeast Utilities and changed its name to Eversource Energy in April 2015. Eversource Energy was founded in 1927 and is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.