Reviewing FTS International Inc. (FTSI)’s and TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) and TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTS International Inc. 8 0.35 N/A 6.24 1.19 TETRA Technologies Inc. 2 0.19 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of FTS International Inc. and TETRA Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTS International Inc. 0.00% 194.4% 15.8% TETRA Technologies Inc. 0.00% -54.4% -6.8%

Liquidity

FTS International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, TETRA Technologies Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. FTS International Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to TETRA Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for FTS International Inc. and TETRA Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FTS International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TETRA Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

FTS International Inc. has a consensus target price of $7, and a 71.15% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of TETRA Technologies Inc. is $5.25, which is potential 236.54% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that TETRA Technologies Inc. looks more robust than FTS International Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.6% of FTS International Inc. shares and 83.1% of TETRA Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of FTS International Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of TETRA Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FTS International Inc. -15.04% -30.25% -20.34% -42.01% -61.97% 4.08% TETRA Technologies Inc. 0% -13.11% -13.82% -30.72% -53.91% 26.19%

For the past year FTS International Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than TETRA Technologies Inc.

Summary

FTS International Inc. beats TETRA Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

FTS International, Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 51 wireline units; and had approximately 1.6 million hydraulic horsepower across 32 fleets. The company serves E&P companies that specialize in unconventional oil and natural gas resources. FTS International, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through four divisions: Fluids, Production Testing, Compression, and Offshore. The Fluids division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This division also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products; and provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. The Production Testing division provides frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, as well as in various basins in South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. The Compression division provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage operating in onshore producing regions of the United States, as well as in Mexico, Canada, and Argentina. The Offshore division offers downhole and subsea services, such as well plugging and abandonment, and workover services; decommissioning and construction services through heavy lift barges and various cutting technologies; and conventional and saturation diving services. TETRA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.