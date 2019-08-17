Reviewing FTS International Inc. (FTSI)’s and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI)’s results

FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTS International Inc. 8 0.34 N/A 1.14 3.48 Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 16 2.83 N/A 1.82 7.87

Table 1 highlights FTS International Inc. and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than FTS International Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. FTS International Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTS International Inc. 0.00% 194.4% 15.8% Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 0.00% 29.9% 12.5%

Liquidity

FTS International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to FTS International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

FTS International Inc. and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FTS International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

FTS International Inc. has an average price target of $7, and a 118.75% upside potential. Competitively Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. has an average price target of $19.5, with potential upside of 40.79%. The information presented earlier suggests that FTS International Inc. looks more robust than Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

FTS International Inc. and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.7% and 6.6%. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of FTS International Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FTS International Inc. -13.51% -28.34% -61.27% -51.23% -67.08% -44.16% Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 3.92% -3.44% -19.38% -1.99% -2.25% 18.36%

For the past year FTS International Inc. has -44.16% weaker performance while Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. has 18.36% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. beats FTS International Inc.

FTS International, Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 51 wireline units; and had approximately 1.6 million hydraulic horsepower across 32 fleets. The company serves E&P companies that specialize in unconventional oil and natural gas resources. FTS International, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure LLC distributes oil and gas equipments and offers related services to companies engaged in the drilling and completion of oil and gas wells. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.