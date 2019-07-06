Reviewing FTS International Inc. (FTSI)’s and PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)’s results

This is a contrast between FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) and PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTS International Inc. 8 0.50 N/A 6.24 1.19 PermRock Royalty Trust 8 6.81 N/A 1.28 6.63

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of FTS International Inc. and PermRock Royalty Trust. PermRock Royalty Trust seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to FTS International Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. FTS International Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 represents FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) and PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTS International Inc. 0.00% 194.4% 15.8% PermRock Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.6% of FTS International Inc. shares and 56.3% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares. FTS International Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Comparatively, 15.5% are PermRock Royalty Trust’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FTS International Inc. -15.04% -30.25% -20.34% -42.01% -61.97% 4.08% PermRock Royalty Trust -2.64% -0.93% -4.61% -32.62% -45.05% 43.41%

For the past year FTS International Inc. has weaker performance than PermRock Royalty Trust

Summary

FTS International Inc. beats PermRock Royalty Trust on 7 of the 10 factors.

FTS International, Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 51 wireline units; and had approximately 1.6 million hydraulic horsepower across 32 fleets. The company serves E&P companies that specialize in unconventional oil and natural gas resources. FTS International, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.