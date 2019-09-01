Reviewing FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN)’s and SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP)’s results

FTI Consulting Inc. (NYSE:FCN) and SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) compete with each other in the Management Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTI Consulting Inc. 85 1.85 N/A 4.56 22.93 SP Plus Corporation 34 0.93 N/A 2.08 16.63

Table 1 highlights FTI Consulting Inc. and SP Plus Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. SP Plus Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than FTI Consulting Inc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. FTI Consulting Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of SP Plus Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTI Consulting Inc. 0.00% 14.1% 7.8% SP Plus Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 4.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.29 beta means FTI Consulting Inc.’s volatility is 71.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. SP Plus Corporation’s 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.05 beta.

Liquidity

FTI Consulting Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, SP Plus Corporation which has a 0.6 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. FTI Consulting Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SP Plus Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.3% of FTI Consulting Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.36% of SP Plus Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% are FTI Consulting Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, SP Plus Corporation has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FTI Consulting Inc. 10.85% 23.93% 25.35% 53.97% 35.6% 56.74% SP Plus Corporation 1.47% 5.6% 2.19% 4.16% -10.43% 16.89%

For the past year FTI Consulting Inc. was more bullish than SP Plus Corporation.

Summary

FTI Consulting Inc. beats SP Plus Corporation on 11 of the 10 factors.

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The companyÂ’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, turnaround and restructuring, interim management, transaction, valuation and financial advisory, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M & A), and M & A integration services. Its Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers forensic accounting and advisory, global risk and investigations practice, dispute advisory, intellectual property (IP) related, civil trial, financial and enterprise data analytics, anti-corruption investigations and compliance, and health consulting services, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; and assistance in business insurance claims. The companyÂ’s Economic Consulting segment provides financial, economic, and econometric consulting services; business and expert valuation, and expert testimony services; IP and international arbitration services; economic and statistical analyses services for labor and employment issues; services related to public policy and regulated industries, and healthcare economics and policy; and network and economic impact analysis, and securities litigation and risk management services. Its Technology segment offers e-discovery management, managed document review, collections and computer forensics, information governance and compliance, and investigation services, as well as e-discovery software. The companyÂ’s Strategic Communications segment provides advice services relating to M & A crisis communications and special situations, capital markets communications, corporate reputation, public affairs and government relations, employee engagement and change communications, digital and creative communications, and strategy consulting and research. FTI Consulting, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional, and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It offers facility maintenance, event logistics, training, scheduling, and supervising of service personnel. The company also provides customer service, marketing, and accounting and revenue control functions to facilitate the operation of its clients' facilities or events. In addition, it offers a range of ancillary services, such as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; ground transportation services, such as taxi and livery dispatch, concierge-type ground transportation information, and support services for arriving passengers; on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services; and remote parking management. Further, the company provides facility maintenance services, including power sweeping and washing, painting and general repairs, and cleaning and seasonal services; security services; and multi-platform marketing services comprising SP+ branded Websites offering clients a platform for marketing their facilities, mobile apps, search marketing, email marketing, and social media campaigns. The company serves private and public owners, municipalities, managers, and developers of office buildings, residential properties, commercial properties, shopping centers and other retail properties, sports and special event complexes, hotels, and healthcare facilities. As of December 31, 2016, it managed 3,686 parking facility locations containing approximately 2.0 million parking spaces in 357 cities; operated 78 parking-related service centers serving 73 airports; operated a fleet of approximately 700 shuttle buses; and operated 652 valet locations. The company was formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation and changed its name to SP Plus Corporation in December 2013. SP Plus Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.