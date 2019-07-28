Reviewing FTE Networks Inc. (FTNW)’s and Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)’s results

Both FTE Networks Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FTNW) and Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTE Networks Inc. 2 0.07 N/A -8.73 0.00 Juniper Networks Inc. 27 2.06 N/A 1.61 15.95

Table 1 highlights FTE Networks Inc. and Juniper Networks Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTE Networks Inc. 0.00% 0% -29.8% Juniper Networks Inc. 0.00% 5% 2.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 3.99 beta means FTE Networks Inc.’s volatility is 299.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Juniper Networks Inc.’s 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.86 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of FTE Networks Inc. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Juniper Networks Inc. is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. Juniper Networks Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than FTE Networks Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

FTE Networks Inc. and Juniper Networks Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FTE Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Juniper Networks Inc. 2 1 0 2.33

Meanwhile, Juniper Networks Inc.’s consensus target price is $25, while its potential downside is -6.30%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20.2% of FTE Networks Inc. shares and 93.7% of Juniper Networks Inc. shares. FTE Networks Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Juniper Networks Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FTE Networks Inc. -7.19% -22.5% -39.81% -85.05% -92.2% -47.01% Juniper Networks Inc. -3.6% -6.85% -3.82% -11.71% -3.89% -4.46%

For the past year FTE Networks Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Juniper Networks Inc.

Summary

Juniper Networks Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors FTE Networks Inc.

FTE Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an international networking infrastructure solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Telecommunications and Staffing segments. It designs, builds, and supports telecommunications and technology systems, and provides infrastructure services. The company also offers engineering consulting, design, installation, maintenance, and emergency response services in various categories, such as cabling, equipment installation and configuration, rack and stack, wiring build-outs, infrastructure build-outs, DC power installation, outside plant operations/inside plant operations fiber placement, and fiber cable splicing and testing. In addition, it provides wireless solutions to various wireless carriers, including equipment installation, fiber backhaul, antennae installation and testing, small cell solutions, and fiber-to-site and other turnkey solutions. Further, the company offers staffing solutions primarily for the telecommunications, technology, and construction services industries; and construction management services. It serves customers in the wireline and wireless telecommunications industry, as well as technology providers and integrators; cable television multiple system operators; and corporations, and state and local governments. FTE Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers. It also provides switching products, including EX series Ethernet switches to address the access, aggregation, and core layer switching requirements of micro branch, branch office, and campus and data center environments; QFX series of core, spine, and top-of-rack data center switches; and OCX1100, an open networking switch. In addition, the company offers security products comprising SRX series services gateways for the data centers; Branch SRX family that includes SRX300 Series and SRX1500, which provides integrated firewall capabilities; vSRX Virtual Firewall that delivers various features of physical firewalls; Sky Advanced Threat Prevention, a cloud-based service for static and dynamic analysis; and Spotlight Secure Threat Intelligence Platform, a threat intelligence platform that aggregates threat feeds from various sources. Further, it offers Junos OS, a network operating system; Junos Space, a network management platform for creating network management applications that include network director, services activation director, security director, edge services director, service now, and service insight; and Contrail networking and cloud platform solutions. Additionally, the company provides technical support and professional services, as well as education and training programs. It sells its products through direct sales, distributors, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners to end-users in the service provider and enterprise markets. Juniper Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.