Reviewing FTE Networks Inc. (FTNW)’s and BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s results

This is a contrast between FTE Networks Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FTNW) and BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Communication Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTE Networks Inc. 1 0.07 N/A -8.73 0.00 BlackBerry Limited 8 4.34 N/A 0.14 59.51

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for FTE Networks Inc. and BlackBerry Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTE Networks Inc. 0.00% 0% -29.8% BlackBerry Limited 0.00% 3.7% 2.5%

Risk & Volatility

FTE Networks Inc.’s current beta is 3.99 and it happens to be 299.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. BlackBerry Limited’s 1.99 beta is the reason why it is 99.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for FTE Networks Inc. and BlackBerry Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FTE Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BlackBerry Limited 0 2 0 2.00

BlackBerry Limited on the other hand boasts of a $9.5 consensus target price and a 27.86% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.2% of FTE Networks Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 56.6% of BlackBerry Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 13.1% of FTE Networks Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 11.2% of BlackBerry Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FTE Networks Inc. -7.19% -22.5% -39.81% -85.05% -92.2% -47.01% BlackBerry Limited -4.03% -6.85% 0.94% -7.85% -26.25% 20.53%

For the past year FTE Networks Inc. has -47.01% weaker performance while BlackBerry Limited has 20.53% stronger performance.

Summary

BlackBerry Limited beats FTE Networks Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

FTE Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an international networking infrastructure solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Telecommunications and Staffing segments. It designs, builds, and supports telecommunications and technology systems, and provides infrastructure services. The company also offers engineering consulting, design, installation, maintenance, and emergency response services in various categories, such as cabling, equipment installation and configuration, rack and stack, wiring build-outs, infrastructure build-outs, DC power installation, outside plant operations/inside plant operations fiber placement, and fiber cable splicing and testing. In addition, it provides wireless solutions to various wireless carriers, including equipment installation, fiber backhaul, antennae installation and testing, small cell solutions, and fiber-to-site and other turnkey solutions. Further, the company offers staffing solutions primarily for the telecommunications, technology, and construction services industries; and construction management services. It serves customers in the wireline and wireless telecommunications industry, as well as technology providers and integrators; cable television multiple system operators; and corporations, and state and local governments. FTE Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

BlackBerry Limited operates as security software and services company in securing, connecting, and mobilizing enterprises worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Software & Services, Mobility Solutions, and Service Access Fees (SAF). The Software & Services segment offers enterprise software and services, including mobile-first security, productivity, collaboration, and end-point management solutions for the Enterprise of Things through the BlackBerry Secure platform; BlackBerry technology solutions, such as BlackBerry QNX, Certicom, Paratek, BlackBerry Radar, and intellectual property and licensing; AtHoc, which provides secure, networked crisis communications solutions; SecuSmart that offers secure voice and text messaging solutions with encryption and anti-eavesdropping facilities; licensing and services related to BlackBerry Messenger; and cybersecurity consulting services and tools. The Mobility Solutions segment engages in the development and licensing of secure device software and the outsourcing to partners of design, manufacturing, sales, and customer support for BlackBerry-branded handsets. This segment also develops software updates for its legacy BlackBerry 10 platform, and delivers BlackBerry productivity applications to Android smartphone users via the Google Play store; and sells its DTEK60, DTEK50, Priv, Leap, and Passport smartphones and smartphone accessories, as well as offers non-warranty repair services. The SAF segment consists of operations related to subscribers using mobile devices with its legacy BlackBerry 7 and prior operating systems. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.