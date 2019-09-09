Reviewing FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)’s and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)’s results

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 4.97 N/A 2.04 2.81 WisdomTree Investments Inc. 7 2.83 N/A 0.21 29.38

Demonstrates FS KKR Capital Corp. and WisdomTree Investments Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. WisdomTree Investments Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than FS KKR Capital Corp. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. FS KKR Capital Corp.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than WisdomTree Investments Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 3.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for FS KKR Capital Corp. and WisdomTree Investments Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FS KKR Capital Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

FS KKR Capital Corp. has a consensus price target of $6.5, and a 9.24% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 29.87% of FS KKR Capital Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 74.6% of WisdomTree Investments Inc. are owned by institutional investors. FS KKR Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 0.33%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.5% of WisdomTree Investments Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FS KKR Capital Corp. -3.86% -4.5% -9.05% -9.34% -28.23% 10.62% WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.02% -1.43% -13.17% -4.91% -32.02% -6.77%

For the past year FS KKR Capital Corp. had bullish trend while WisdomTree Investments Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors WisdomTree Investments Inc. beats FS KKR Capital Corp.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.