Reviewing FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)’s and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS)’s results

Both FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 6.61 N/A 2.26 2.72 Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 22 12.70 N/A 0.53 32.34

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for FS KKR Capital Corp. and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. Wins Finance Holdings Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than FS KKR Capital Corp. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. FS KKR Capital Corp.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Wins Finance Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both FS KKR Capital Corp. and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.87% and 0.06% respectively. 0.33% are FS KKR Capital Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. has 90.78% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FS KKR Capital Corp. -2.38% -0.81% -3.15% -5.03% -20.52% 18.73% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -18.52% -28.05% -31.56% -59.16% -91.44% -20.46%

For the past year FS KKR Capital Corp. had bullish trend while Wins Finance Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. beats FS KKR Capital Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.