Reviewing FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)’s and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)’s results

As Asset Management companies, FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 6.40 N/A 2.26 2.72 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates FS KKR Capital Corp. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

FS KKR Capital Corp. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 29.87% and 42.42%. FS KKR Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 0.33%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FS KKR Capital Corp. -2.38% -0.81% -3.15% -5.03% -20.52% 18.73% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.54% -0.34% 2.07% 5.94% 0.89% 12.55%

For the past year FS KKR Capital Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors FS KKR Capital Corp. beats Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.