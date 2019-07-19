Reviewing FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)’s and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)’s results

As Asset Management companies, FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|6
|6.40
|N/A
|2.26
|2.72
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates FS KKR Capital Corp. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
FS KKR Capital Corp. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 29.87% and 42.42%. FS KKR Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 0.33%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|-2.38%
|-0.81%
|-3.15%
|-5.03%
|-20.52%
|18.73%
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-0.54%
|-0.34%
|2.07%
|5.94%
|0.89%
|12.55%
For the past year FS KKR Capital Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors FS KKR Capital Corp. beats Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.