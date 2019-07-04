Reviewing FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)’s and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP)’s results

Since FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 6.61 N/A 2.26 2.72 Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 15 31.58 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates FS KKR Capital Corp. and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 29.87% of FS KKR Capital Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.33% are FS KKR Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FS KKR Capital Corp. -2.38% -0.81% -3.15% -5.03% -20.52% 18.73% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 3.93% -0.2% 1.66% -1.22% -14.83% 23.61%

For the past year FS KKR Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

Summary

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors FS KKR Capital Corp.