Reviewing FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)’s and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 5.97 N/A 2.04 2.81 Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 highlights FS KKR Capital Corp. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

FS KKR Capital Corp. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.87% and 27.56%. About 0.33% of FS KKR Capital Corp.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FS KKR Capital Corp. -3.86% -4.5% -9.05% -9.34% -28.23% 10.62% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. -1.46% -0.59% 1.71% 0% 0% 2.74%

For the past year FS KKR Capital Corp. was more bullish than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors FS KKR Capital Corp. beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp.