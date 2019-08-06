Reviewing FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)’s and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|6
|5.97
|N/A
|2.04
|2.81
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
Table 1 highlights FS KKR Capital Corp. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
FS KKR Capital Corp. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.87% and 27.56%. About 0.33% of FS KKR Capital Corp.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|-3.86%
|-4.5%
|-9.05%
|-9.34%
|-28.23%
|10.62%
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|-1.46%
|-0.59%
|1.71%
|0%
|0%
|2.74%
For the past year FS KKR Capital Corp. was more bullish than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors FS KKR Capital Corp. beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
