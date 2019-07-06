Reviewing FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)’s and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 6.50 N/A 2.26 2.72 Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates FS KKR Capital Corp. and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of FS KKR Capital Corp. and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 29.87% of FS KKR Capital Corp. shares and 22.39% of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund shares. Insiders held roughly 0.33% of FS KKR Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FS KKR Capital Corp. -2.38% -0.81% -3.15% -5.03% -20.52% 18.73% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 2.72% -3.28% 1.62% -4.46% -14.51% 16.13%

For the past year FS KKR Capital Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.

Summary

FS KKR Capital Corp. beats Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.