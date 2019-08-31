Reviewing FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)’s and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN)’s results

Both FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|6
|4.96
|N/A
|2.04
|2.81
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|2
|0.20
|N/A
|0.21
|7.52
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Manning & Napier Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to FS KKR Capital Corp. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. FS KKR Capital Corp. is currently more affordable than Manning & Napier Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 shows FS KKR Capital Corp. and Manning & Napier Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|0.00%
|1.6%
|1.2%
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. and Manning & Napier Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
FS KKR Capital Corp.’s upside potential is 15.04% at a $6.5 consensus target price.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 29.87% of FS KKR Capital Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 50.8% of Manning & Napier Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.33% of FS KKR Capital Corp. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 9.7% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|-3.86%
|-4.5%
|-9.05%
|-9.34%
|-28.23%
|10.62%
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|0.65%
|-12.43%
|-27.57%
|-22.89%
|-47.46%
|-11.93%
For the past year FS KKR Capital Corp. has 10.62% stronger performance while Manning & Napier Inc. has -11.93% weaker performance.
Summary
FS KKR Capital Corp. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Manning & Napier Inc.
Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.
