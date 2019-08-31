Reviewing FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)’s and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN)’s results

Both FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 4.96 N/A 2.04 2.81 Manning & Napier Inc. 2 0.20 N/A 0.21 7.52

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Manning & Napier Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to FS KKR Capital Corp. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. FS KKR Capital Corp. is currently more affordable than Manning & Napier Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows FS KKR Capital Corp. and Manning & Napier Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Manning & Napier Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 1.2%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. and Manning & Napier Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FS KKR Capital Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Manning & Napier Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

FS KKR Capital Corp.’s upside potential is 15.04% at a $6.5 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 29.87% of FS KKR Capital Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 50.8% of Manning & Napier Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.33% of FS KKR Capital Corp. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 9.7% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FS KKR Capital Corp. -3.86% -4.5% -9.05% -9.34% -28.23% 10.62% Manning & Napier Inc. 0.65% -12.43% -27.57% -22.89% -47.46% -11.93%

For the past year FS KKR Capital Corp. has 10.62% stronger performance while Manning & Napier Inc. has -11.93% weaker performance.

Summary

FS KKR Capital Corp. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Manning & Napier Inc.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.