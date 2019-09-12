Reviewing FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)’s and Its Rivals results

As Asset Management company, FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.87% of FS KKR Capital Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand FS KKR Capital Corp. has 0.33% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has FS KKR Capital Corp. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting FS KKR Capital Corp. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio FS KKR Capital Corp. N/A 6 2.81 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

FS KKR Capital Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio FS KKR Capital Corp. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FS KKR Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.58 1.78 2.60

The potential upside of the competitors is 186.70%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of FS KKR Capital Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FS KKR Capital Corp. -3.86% -4.5% -9.05% -9.34% -28.23% 10.62% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year FS KKR Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

FS KKR Capital Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

FS KKR Capital Corp.’s rivals beat on 7 of the 6 factors FS KKR Capital Corp.