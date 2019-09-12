Reviewing FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)’s and Its Rivals results

As Asset Management company, FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
29.87% of FS KKR Capital Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand FS KKR Capital Corp. has 0.33% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
Table 1 has FS KKR Capital Corp. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|198.90%
|22.44%
|9.04%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are contrasting FS KKR Capital Corp. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|N/A
|6
|2.81
|Industry Average
|81.25M
|40.85M
|31.96
FS KKR Capital Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio FS KKR Capital Corp. is more affordable than its competitors.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.58
|1.78
|2.60
The potential upside of the competitors is 186.70%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of FS KKR Capital Corp. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|-3.86%
|-4.5%
|-9.05%
|-9.34%
|-28.23%
|10.62%
|Industry Average
|2.24%
|3.30%
|9.05%
|14.90%
|14.21%
|20.51%
For the past year FS KKR Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.
Dividends
FS KKR Capital Corp. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
FS KKR Capital Corp.’s rivals beat on 7 of the 6 factors FS KKR Capital Corp.
