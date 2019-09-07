Reviewing FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)’s and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)’s results

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 4.91 N/A 2.04 2.81 Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 6.90 N/A 1.23 14.76

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Golub Capital BDC Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than FS KKR Capital Corp. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. FS KKR Capital Corp.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered FS KKR Capital Corp. and Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FS KKR Capital Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

FS KKR Capital Corp.’s average price target is $6.5, while its potential upside is 10.54%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

FS KKR Capital Corp. and Golub Capital BDC Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 29.87% and 41.94%. About 0.33% of FS KKR Capital Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.17% are Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FS KKR Capital Corp. -3.86% -4.5% -9.05% -9.34% -28.23% 10.62% Golub Capital BDC Inc. -0.87% 1.97% -0.93% -0.28% -3.13% 9.95%

For the past year FS KKR Capital Corp. has stronger performance than Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Golub Capital BDC Inc. beats FS KKR Capital Corp.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.