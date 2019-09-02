Reviewing FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)’s and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY)’s results

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|6
|4.96
|N/A
|2.04
|2.81
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|2
|9.18
|N/A
|0.15
|16.87
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of FS KKR Capital Corp. and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than FS KKR Capital Corp. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. FS KKR Capital Corp. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us FS KKR Capital Corp. and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for FS KKR Capital Corp. and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus target price of FS KKR Capital Corp. is $6.5, with potential upside of 15.04%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
FS KKR Capital Corp. and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 29.87% and 21%. Insiders owned roughly 0.33% of FS KKR Capital Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.19% are Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|-3.86%
|-4.5%
|-9.05%
|-9.34%
|-28.23%
|10.62%
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|0%
|2.02%
|-0.78%
|9.05%
|-1.94%
|16.59%
For the past year FS KKR Capital Corp. has weaker performance than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
Summary
FS KKR Capital Corp. beats Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
